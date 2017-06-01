U.S Congressman Visits Dialysis Patients, Tours Davita East Evansville

Congressman Larry Bucshon visits Davita East in Evansville to meet with patients and talk about integrated care for kidney patients.

Bucshon wanted to learn more about the care needed for patients living with end-stage renal disease who require dialysis to survive.

One in 10 Americans will get kidney disease.

Bucshon spent some of his tour meeting with patients, and then spoke with staff about their needs and challenges.

In the future, Congress will consider many public policy issues which impact kidney care and patients.

“There’s about 400,00 people or so on dialysis and they have issues with reimbursement through the Medicare program,” said Bucshon. “I want to discuss with the people who run the center, to make sure in Washington, we’re doing the right thing so that these people can continue to have access to their services.”

Bucshon says most of these patients are covered by the Medicare program.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments