U.S. Attorney General Sessions Announces (DACA) Program Rescinded

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions briefed reporters Tuesday morning on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Sessions said the Trump Administration will rescind the DACA program, effectively ending the 2012 program that has deferred deportations for those who came to the U.S. as young immigrants.

This will end the program by not accepting new permits and allowing existing permits to expire without being able to reapply.

Sessions said the “open-ended immigration law” that was an “overreach of the executive branch” contributed to a surge of minors at southern border that yielded terrible humanitarian situations.

