U.S. 51 Ohio River Cairo Bridge Closed due to Flooding

The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge is now closed due to floodwaters on the Kentucky approach levee at mile marker 7.

The closure between Wickliffe, KY and Cairo, IL, cuts off a critical transportation corridor used by cross-country truckers, as well as local commuters.

The Ohio River gauge at Cairo was showing 53.5 feet Friday afternoon with a crest of 55 feet expected Saturday morning.

Engineers are closing the bridge due to safety concerns about the depth of water on the roadway and recurring issues with drift floating into travel lanes.

With the bridge closed, drivers will have to take an 80 mile detour through Southern Illinois to travel between Cairo and Wickliffe.

Crews expect the bridge to remain closed for at least a week.

