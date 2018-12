Home Kentucky U.S. 431 Blocked in Muhlenberg County Following Crash December 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A crash in Muhlenberg County that occurred between Drakesboro and Central City is blocking U.S. 431 in both directions.

Officials say the crash involves a KYTC snow plow and a passenger vehicle

Crews are estimating the closure will last for two and half hours.

KYTC is urging drivers to travel with caution around crews as the roadway is cleared of debris.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

