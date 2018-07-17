U.S. 41-A Reopens In Henderson County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reopened the U.S. 41-Alternate near Poole, Kentucky. The road was block for about two hours because of a natural gas leak.

Previous Story:

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has the U.S. 41-Alternate blocked north of Poole in Henderson County because of a natural gas leak. Traffic in the area is being re-routed at the Kentucky 56 intersection in Poole and the Kentucky 416 intersection.

We’re working to learn how long this closure will last. Please stay with WEVV new on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

Comments

comments