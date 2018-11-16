44News | Evansville, IN

U.S. 231 Closure Delayed Until December 8th

U.S. 231 Closure Delayed Until December 8th

November 16th, 2018 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

A portion of a heavily travelled road in southern Ohio County will be closed starting this weekend.

KYTC has announced the delayed daytime closure along U.S. 231 until Saturday, December 8th, 2018.

A contractor with KYTC says U.S. 231 near the 5 mile marker will close to allow a cross drain to be replaced.

There will be no marked detour.  Motorists may self-detour along the Western Kentucky Parkway and the William Natcher Parkway via the William Natcher Parkway/U.S. 231 Morgantown-Cromwell Exit 36 Interchange.

KYTC says they will provide a timely notice if the roadway opens earlier than expected.

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.