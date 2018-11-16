Home Kentucky U.S. 231 Closure Delayed Until December 8th November 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A portion of a heavily travelled road in southern Ohio County will be closed starting this weekend.

KYTC has announced the delayed daytime closure along U.S. 231 until Saturday, December 8th, 2018.

A contractor with KYTC says U.S. 231 near the 5 mile marker will close to allow a cross drain to be replaced.

There will be no marked detour. Motorists may self-detour along the Western Kentucky Parkway and the William Natcher Parkway via the William Natcher Parkway/U.S. 231 Morgantown-Cromwell Exit 36 Interchange.

KYTC says they will provide a timely notice if the roadway opens earlier than expected.

Comments

comments