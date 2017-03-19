Home Kentucky U of L Student Killed in Shooting March 19th, 2017 Bri Williams Kentucky Pinterest

A University of Louisville student is dead and several others are hurt after a shooting at a concert. Police say it happened early this morning.

The coroner confirms 20-year-old Savannah Walker died from a gunshot wound at the scene. Five others were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Authorities say this is the second devastating loss for the Walker family. Lt. Emily McKenly says, “About 30 days ago she lost her mother so her father has lost his wife and his daughter within a months timespan of each other so that was very heartbreaking for us to learn.”

Funeral arrangements are pending. Officials say about 200 people were at the concert. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

