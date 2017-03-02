Home Indiana Evansville U-Haul to Provide Storm Victims Storage for 30 Days in Evansville March 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A company in Evansville is stepping up to show its support for victims affected by Tuesday night’s storms. U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage for residents who were displaced by these strong storms. Several homes in the tri-state region were damaged or destroyed because of the storms and U-Haul says it wants to show its support in a time of need.

Families who want more information about the free storage assistance, can call (812) 477-5561 or visit U-Haul Moving & Storage at 1200 E. Riverside Drive in Evansville.

Another U-Haul providing free 30-day self-storage is in Jeffersonville, Indiana, located at 365 Eastern Boulevard. For more information about the Jeffersonville location call (812) 288-4404.

