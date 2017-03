Home Indiana U of E Business Fraternity Holds Award Ceremony March 23rd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

The Delta Sigma Pi chapter at the University of Evansville held its annual business award ceremony Thursday.

The Business Leader of the Year award was given to President and CEO of Farm Credit, Bill Johnson.

Toyota Manufacturing of Indiana won the Business of the Year award, and Bo Gebbie, Vice President of Sales for Evolving Solutions, was given the Young Business Leader of the Year award.

