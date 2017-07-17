44News | Evansville, IN

U of E to Build New 24-Hour Convenience Store

July 17th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The University of Evansville will give some help to students who are pulling all-nighters studying.

The site review committee of the area plan commission approved plans for a 24-hour convenience store to built on campus at the Koch Center.

The store will have coffee available to students and faculty along with a 24-hour security operation to allow someone to check out by themselves with no cashier.

That will make the store an all self-serve, 24-hour option for food and drink which will be a first for the university.

Project manager expect to have the store built and running by August 15, just before the start of the fall semester.

