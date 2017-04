Home Kentucky Tyson Employee Killed In Parking Lot Identified April 17th, 2017 Shelby Coates Kentucky Pinterest

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office releases the name of the victim killed in an accident at Tyson Foods over the weekend.

Officials say a semi truck hit and killed 59-year-old Glen Hawkins of Hanson, Kentucky as he was walking through the parking lot.

Hawkins was on his way to work around 4pm Saturday when he was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

