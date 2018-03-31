44News | Evansville, IN

Tyra Buss Closes Book on Career with WNIT Championship

March 31st, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Indiana women’s basketball team will look a lot different next season without standout seniors Tyra Buss and Amanda Cahill.

Buss, a Mt. Carmel High School graduate, closed the book on her historic Hoosier basketball career with 16 points and a trophy.

Buss is the program’s all-time scoring leader.

It was one of many things the Hoosiers celebrated after cutting down the nets of the 2018 Women’s NIT championship.

Indiana led most of the game in a 65-57 victory over Virginia Tech in front of a record-breaking crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Hoosier fans packed the house with 13,007 spectators to watch their team win its first-ever WNIT championship.

The crowd broke the previous IU women’s basketball game attendance record of 10,002.

