Home Indiana Evansville Two Year Reconstruction Project For North Main Street Finished Before Annual Christmas Parade November 17th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Revitalization of North Main Street began over eight years ago. Eight ideas were generated by Jacobsville residents. After many meetings, residents decided to better the commercial district.

Now you can have a smooth drive down Main Street, take a jog, or ride a bike in the newly designed bike paths where new benches and lights have been installed.

City officials say they’re happy with the collaborative effort to make this project a success. Local business owners are also glad to see the new improvements.

“I was telling the construction workers before they did the paving, I couldn’t wait for it to get done, because it’s a little hard to deliver wedding cakes on uneven pavements, so the improvements are great, everything looks wonderful, and people are starting to finally come back down and see us down here,” says Gaylacake Shop owner Gayla Bell.

Completion of North Main Street came in the nick of time for Sunday’s Christmas parade.

