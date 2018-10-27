Home Indiana Two-Year Old Shot In Evansville, Recovering At Hospital October 27th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Evansville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a home in Evansville.

Evansville Dispatch confirms police were called to 1353 Savannah Drive for a medical call. A gun reportedly discharged in the home, and police are on scene.

44News will bring you more updates on this story as soon as we get information.

Update:

A 2 year-old was shot inside of the home, but is recovering at a hospital.

At least two adults were in the home when the shooting happened.

It is not clear how or why the child gained access to the gun.

The Evansville Police Department is investigating.

