Two Year Old Injured After Falling From Moving Car in Daviess County

January 18th, 2017 Kentucky

Daviess County Detectives say a child fell out of a moving car Tuesday, as the driver pulled away from the entrance to the detention center.  The child’s mother and another person were leaving after a visit, when according to the police report, the driver turned on to highway 144.  That’s when police say the 2-year-old must have opened the back door and fell onto the pavement.  She went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  Detectives say the child was not in a safety seat, and the incident is still under investigation.

 

Tommy Mason

