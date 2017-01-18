Home Kentucky Two Year Old Injured After Falling From Moving Car in Daviess County January 18th, 2017 Tommy Mason Kentucky Pinterest

Daviess County Detectives say a child fell out of a moving car Tuesday, as the driver pulled away from the entrance to the detention center. The child’s mother and another person were leaving after a visit, when according to the police report, the driver turned on to highway 144. That’s when police say the 2-year-old must have opened the back door and fell onto the pavement. She went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives say the child was not in a safety seat, and the incident is still under investigation.

Comments

comments