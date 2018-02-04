Home Indiana Two Women Pulled from Submerged Humvee February 4th, 2018 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana

Two Knox County woman are dead after being pulled from a submerged Humvee in the Wabash River.

Indiana State Police say it happened around one this morning but they were unable to pull the vehicle out of the water until later Sunday morning.

ISP says the Humvee drove off an embankment and into the Wabash River while four wheeling in a field.

Two men in the vehicle, Kyle Mason and Cody Meeks were able to get out of the vehicle and swim to an embankment.

Their wives, Breezie Mason and Meaghan Meeks were not able to get out.

The two men ran about a mile and a half to try and get help, but their home did not have a telephone and their phones were in the river.

Divers found the vehicle but due to a strong current, had a difficult time removing it.

Around 10:30 Sunday morning, crews found both women when they were able to pull the vehicle out of the water.

ISP is investigating this incident. Foul play is not suspected.

