Two Women Arrested in Dollar General Theft Scheme November 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A Dollar General employee is accused of giving her friend markdowns when she was checking out merchandise at the store in Henderson County. The total amount of the alleged theft is about $8,000.

On November 7th, Henderson Police responded to the Dollar General on Marywood Driver when the District Manager reported Samantha Echols admitted to ringing up unauthorized markdowns on purchases for her friend, Samantha Shofner.

Authorities say Echols also pushed shopping carts of unpaid merchandise to the back of the business to Shofner. Police say Shofner denied any knowledge of the alleged thefts.

Both women were arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail. Echols and Shofner are charged with theft by deception – including cold checks under $10,000.

