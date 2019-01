Home Indiana Two Women Arrested; Accused of Financial Exploitation January 7th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigating a case of adult exploitation. Authorities arrested Janice Leek after officials obtained an arrest warrant

Molly Johnson was arrested earlier in this investigation after police say she financially exploited an elderly man out of an undisclosed amount of money.

Leek was arrested in Morgantown and was booked into the Ohio County Detention Center

Comments

comments