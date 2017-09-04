Home Kentucky Two-Vehicle Crash Sends Five to Hospital in Greenville September 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A two-vehicle accident sends five people to the hospital in Greenville, Kentucky. The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. Monday on the Kentucky 189 Bypass.

Witnesses told police 28-year-old Joshua Dixon hit Erik Demond’s vehicle along KY 189. They said Dixon was driving northbound on KY 189 Bypass and Demond was in the southbound lanes trying to turn left onto Greene Drive. Dixon reportedly ran the red light, hitting Demond’s car head-on.

Dixon and his passenger, 28-year-old Alexis Dixon and two small kids were taken by ambulance to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

Demond was also taken to the hospital via ambulance.

There’s no word on anyone’s condition at this time.

Comments

comments