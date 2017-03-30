Home Indiana Two Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Of One Person In Warrick Co. March 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A two-vehicle crash claims the life of one person in Warrick County. It happened just after 7 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 49.5. Troopers say one of the drivers had to be extricated from a vehicle by Lynnville and Pigeon Township Fire Department.

Authorities had to close off one lane of the highway to clean up the debris from the accident for just under two hours. Traffic was backed up for a period of time.

