Two Vehicle Collision Claims One Life

One person is dead after a fatal two car collision Sunday in Warrick County. At approximately 6:40 Sunday night Indiana State Police and The Warrick County Sheriffs Department responded to a two vehicle crash on I-64 going westbound close to the 32.5 mile marker. This collision claimed the life of one Shelby County man. The driver of the 2012 Ford pickup truck who was killed yesterday has been identified as 55 year old Patrick McNeely, of Fountaintown, IN.

Before the crash had occurred, Warrick County 911 Dispatch stated they received two calls about a white Ford pickup truck that has stopped in the travel portion of the highway intersection. The reason is still unknown. Minutes after the first call was received dispatchers in Warrick County received a second 911 call regarding crash between a semi and the Ford pickup truck.

Early investigations revealed that the driver of the 2012 Ford pick was idled on the emergency shoulder near mile marker 32.5 when the semi approached. 48 year old Ricky Joe Isham of Lancaster, Kentucky was driving a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer when he noticed the pickup truck pulled over. For unknown reasons, the driver of the pickup truck pulled out into the path of the sem I. The semi ended up striking the rear of the pick up truck causing the truck to smash against the guardrail before coming ot a final rest in the stopping lane. That’s when McNeely was thrown from the vehicle and upon impact was pronounced dead at the scene. The drive of the semi Isham was not injured during this collision.

Authorities are still investigating this collision. I-64 was closed for approximately 4 and 1/2 hours before reopening again.

