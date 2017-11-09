Home Indiana Evansville Two UE Grads Open One Indiana Financial Group in Evansville November 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Tri-state is home to a brand new financial group called “One Indiana” thanks to the hard work of two University of Evansville graduates.

Officials cut the ribbon for the grand opening of “One Indiana Financial Group,” which is a part of “One America”.

UE grads Drew Gore and Barrett Fisher were behind the push to bring the company to Evansville.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was on hand along with members of the chamber of commerce to welcome the company to the area.

One Indiana Financial Group is an insurance and financial services agency. It’s located on Temple Avenue in Evansville.

