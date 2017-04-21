Home Indiana Two Troopers from the Jasper District are Honored at an Awards Ceremony April 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Two troopers from the Jasper District are honored at an awards ceremony in Indianapolis. Senior Trooper Jarrod Lents and Trooper Jeremy Galloway are being honored for their achievements.

Senior Tpr. Lents is awarded as the 2016 Jasper District Trooper of the Year. This award is for Lents outstanding enforcement efforts in the areas of traffic and criminal enforcement, case and crash investigations, public information programs and community service.

Tpr. Galloway is honored with the Top Drunk Driving Award for his efforts in removing impaired and intoxicated drivers off of Indiana’s roadways. He arrested more impaired drivers in 2016 than any other Jasper District trooper.

Galloway also received this award in 2014 and 2015. He is a five-year veteran of the State Police and primarily patrols Perry County.

The awards were presented at an awards ceremony at the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 21st.

