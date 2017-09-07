Two Tri-State Schools Receive Literacy Grants

Two Tri-state schools are receiving the Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Evansville North Junior High School and Princeton Community Intermediate School will each receive $3,000. These grants are aimed at supporting youth, family, and summer literacy programs.

Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $116,000 to Indiana Schools and non-profits organizations.

The organizations that receive these grants will use them to promote childhood and adult literacy locally.

Grant applications for the 2018 grant cycle will be available on January 2, 2018.

For more information, visit Dollar General Literacy Grants.

