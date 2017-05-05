44News | Evansville, IN

Two Tri-State Businessmen Win State Awards

May 5th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Two tri-state businessmen are honored at the Indiana Commercial Real Estate Conference in Indianapolis. The conference was held Thursday, May 4th at the Indiana Convention Center.

Joe Kiefer, Managing Broker for Hahn Kiefer Real Estate Services, was honored as the top Retail Performer for 2016 in Indiana.

Troy Tornatta was one of three people recognized in the Rookie of the Year category for commercial real estate transactions. Troy joined Hahn Kiefer Real Estate Services in September 2015.

The sales and leasing transactions are tracked through the Indiana Commercial Real Estate Exchange.

