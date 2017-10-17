Home Indiana Two Tri-State Businesses Honored For More Than 100 Years Of Service October 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Indiana Historical Society is honoring two Tri-state businesses for their long histories of service. The Evansville Auto Parts Company, now known as EVAPAR and the Boonville Federal Savings Bank, both received the Centennial Business Award. It recognizes companies that have been in business for more than a century.

Both will be added to the state’s historic business register and honored next month at the annual Founder’s Day Dinner in downtown Indianapolis.

