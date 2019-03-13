Two Threats for Severe Storms, Unseasonably Warm & Windy

The well advertised spring-like temperatures have arrived and will be sticking around through Thursday. Expecting temperatures to rise into the upper 60s to low 70s across the Tri-State, winds will be gusty as well over the next two days, gusting as high as 40-50 MPH and these are non-thunderstorm related winds. This is all associated with a strong area of low pressure in the Plains producing blizzard-like conditions to the north and severe weather to the south.

Showers and storms will move into the region this evening after 8PM and move from west to east as a warm front lifts through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the Tri-State under a “Marginal” risk this evening. Primary threat would be damaging winds.

Tonight will be in the upper 50s to around 60. Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the overnight and Thursday morning.

The other threat of severe storms will be late Thursday morning – afternoon (11AM-5PM), a narrow line of thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front. This squall-line will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and even a brief tornado. Strong wind shear will be present, still some questions as to how much instability will be in place. But the threat is there.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the entire area under a risk of severe storms, “Slight” risk from Evansville on south and east.

As far as rainfall totals are concerned looking at 1″ to 1.30″ across the area. Drier and cooler conditions develop Thursday night – Friday. Sunshine returns for the weekend with highs rising into the upper 40s to low 50s.

