Two Teens Injured In White County Car Crash

Two teens went to the hospital after a car accident in White County. It happened Tuesday just before 7:00 p.m. at County Road 1625E.

According to the preliminary traffic crash investigation, the driver of a Red 2000 Ford Focus, a 17 year old female, was traveling northbound on White County road 1625E, when a deer ran onto the roadway.

The female driver swerved to avoid striking the deer and drove her vehicle into the ditch, where she struck an embankment. After striking the embankment, the vehicle traveled back onto the roadway and eventually struck an embankment on the opposite side of the roadway.

The driver and her 15 year old female passenger were transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the White County Sheriff’s Department, Grayville Police Department, White County Ambulance Service and Rick’s Towing out of Grayville.

