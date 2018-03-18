Home Indiana Two Teens Hospitalized After ORV Accident March 18th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an ORV accident that involved six juveniles resulting in two being hospitalized. The accident occurred on County Road 900 South, west of State Road 61 Intersection around 5 P.M on Saturday afternoon.The two four wheelers being driven then collided, rolled and ejected all six occupants. The accident happened when one of the ORV’s being operated slowed down and the operator of the second ORV following it, failed to realize the first ORV was slowing. The second ORV ran into the back end of the first ORV. One of the juveniles involved was taken to Daviess Community Hospital with head and arm injuries. Another was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper and treated for road rash and a wrist injury. The juveniles involved ranged from thirteen to fifteen years of age and none of them were wearing helmets or safety gear.

