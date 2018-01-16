Home Indiana Evansville Two Teens Charged With Possession of Firearm, Possession of Marijuana January 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Two 16-year-olds are in custody after police say they shot at someone inside a vehicle. Evansville Police was called to North Kentucky and Diamond Avenue late Sunday night.

The victim tells police he felt the teens approached him to try to rob him so he drove away. He then saw the teens get into another car, and one of them fired at his car.

Officers soon found the suspects’ vehicle. It had two loaded handguns one with the serial number scratched off.

The two teens were arrested were both charged with possession of a firearm by a child.

One of them also faces a charge of marijuana possession.



