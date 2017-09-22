Home Illinois Two Teens Arrested In Connection With Saline County Shooting September 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Saline County earlier this week. 19-year-old Welsey Mayberry is charged with Obstruction of Justice and Robbery. A 16-year-old juvenile is charged with Attempted Murder and Robbery.

On Wednesday, authorities say 33-year-old Adam Smith went to a home on Dewey Road, saying he had been shot in the neck.

Smith was taken to Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado, Illinois where he was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville. He remains in serious condition.

Comments

comments