Two Teenagers in Hospital After Being Ejected from Vehicle

Two teenagers have been transported to a hospital after an accident in Dubois County.

Officials say around 7:40AM they received a call that two people were ejected from a vehicle about a half mile north of County Road 735 East.

Police say the driver, 18-year-old Nicholas Burgan, entered a curve at high speeds and left the roadway causing the vehicle to overturn twice. Both Burgan and the passenger, 16-year-old Tristen Matheis, were not wearing seat belts and were thrown about 25 feet from the vehicle.

Police say the two victims were heading to a construction trade class at Spring Valle High School in Orange County, Indiana.

Burgan was immediately taken by helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville following the accident.

The condition of both victims is unknown at this time. We will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

