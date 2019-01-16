Two Systems to Impact the Region Through Saturday

Clouds, clouds and more clouds…That seems to be the theme this week. Now things will turn active rounding out the week into the weekend. For today, cloudy skies, can’t rule out some patchy areas of drizzle as a weak front pushes through. Otherwise average like temperatures in the low 40s.

The first in a series of storms that will affect the Tri-State arrives late tonight – Thursday. That will be in the form of rain, showers will develop in our western counties early Thursday morning and overspread the region.

Thursday expect scattered rain, tapering off by the evening hours. Not anticipating any heavy rain totals at least with this first system. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.15″- 0.30″

Will dry out Friday but the clouds will hold firm with temperatures around 40.

Then things get interesting. An area of low pressure currently in the Pacific will move across the country and develop across the Plains over the next few days. The system will produce heavy snow, rain, ice and near blizzard-like conditions.

As for the Tri-State, heavy rain will work into the area Saturday morning and continue through the afternoon, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 40s, depending on how far north the warm front gets some parts of our southern areas could get into the low 50s. I went on the cooler end with this recent run. Regardless, a strong arctic front will plow southward into the region Saturday afternoon, rain will transition to sleet than a period of snow Saturday night. Winds could gust to 40MPH. Still some question as to how much moisture will remain as the cold air filters in, but there is a possibility we could see some light snow accumulation Saturday night- AM Sunday. As for rain totals, we could see upwards of 2″ of rain before any change over occurs.

You will feel a big difference stepping outside Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall into the TEENS, daytime highs in the low to mid TWENTIES under partly cloudy skies. It will be quite a temperature drop. Sunday night will fall into the single digits with SUBZERO wind chills possible Sunday night into Martin Luther King, Jr. Day morning.

Comments

comments