Two Suspects Wanted After Early Morning Shooting in Evansville

Evansville Police are searching for two suspects after a shooting victim arrives at the hospital. Officers were called to St. Vincent Hospital around 3:45 a.m. Thursday to talk to 19-year-old Kyren Osborne, who had a gunshot wound to his arm.

Osborne told police he was walking near the Arbors Apartments when a white man and black man approached him, brandishing a handgun. He said the men shot him in the arm.

Osborne’s mom took him to the hospital. Officers searched the area, but did not find any casings or evidence of a crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call EPD or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

