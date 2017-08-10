Two Suspects Wanted After Early Morning Shooting in Evansville
Evansville Police are searching for two suspects after a shooting victim arrives at the hospital. Officers were called to St. Vincent Hospital around 3:45 a.m. Thursday to talk to 19-year-old Kyren Osborne, who had a gunshot wound to his arm.
Osborne told police he was walking near the Arbors Apartments when a white man and black man approached him, brandishing a handgun. He said the men shot him in the arm.
Osborne’s mom took him to the hospital. Officers searched the area, but did not find any casings or evidence of a crime.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call EPD or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
