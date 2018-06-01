Home Kentucky Two Suspects Wanted by Madisonville Police June 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Two white males responsible for the robbery and assault of a man and his wife are wanted by the Madisonville Police.

The two suspects used clubs to attack Timothy and Dorene Yates. The suspects then fled the scene after taking an undetermined amount of cash and personal items from Timothy.

The robbery happened Wednesday afternoon while the Mr. and Mrs. Yates were walking on Graves Street.

Dorene was transported to Baptist Heath Emergency Room to be treated for her injuries, while Timothy refused medical attention.

Citizens with any information the two suspects are asked to contact the Madisonville Police Department, or call Crime Stoppers with tips at (270) 825-1111.

