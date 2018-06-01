44News | Evansville, IN

Two Suspects Wanted by Madisonville Police

Two Suspects Wanted by Madisonville Police

June 1st, 2018 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Two white males responsible for the robbery and assault of a man and his wife are wanted by the Madisonville Police.

The two suspects used clubs to attack Timothy and Dorene Yates. The suspects then fled the scene after taking an undetermined amount of cash and personal items from Timothy.

The robbery happened Wednesday afternoon while the Mr. and Mrs. Yates were walking on Graves Street.

Dorene was transported to Baptist Heath Emergency Room to be treated for her injuries, while Timothy refused medical attention.

Citizens with any information the two suspects are asked to contact the Madisonville Police Department, or call Crime Stoppers with tips at (270) 825-1111.

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.