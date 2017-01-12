Home Kentucky Two Suspects Injure Madisonville Homeowner In Violent Robbery January 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Madisonville Police are investigating a violent robbery that left a homeowner injured early Thursday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. on Buckner Street. Officers say two unidentified men kicked the door in, hit the victim in the head and demanded money.

When the victim didn’t respond the suspects hit him in the head three more times with a wooden object. Police say the suspects took some money and jewelry then left the home. The victim walked outside to get help and told officers he saw them fleeing southbound on foot on Buckner Street.

One of the suspects is described as a black man, around 25 to 30 years old, and wearing a black zip-up jacket, red t-shirt, khaki pants and black boots.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Madisonville Police Department.

