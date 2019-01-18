Two Suspects Arrested in Triple Homicide

Owensboro police have identified the victims and the suspects in Thursday’s triple homicide. The shooting happened around 11:30 Thursday morning on Audubon Avenue.

Police say the two suspects in the case are now behind bars and facing charges. Neighbors say these arrests make them feel at ease.

“I was afraid to go to sleep last but I made it through the night,” says Margie Ashworth, a concerned neighbor.

Owensboro police say they believe this is an isolated issue.

“We were able to make multiple arrests in reference to the homicide yesterday on Audubon Avenue. We were able to charge Arnette B. Baines, 30 years old of Owensboro, and Cylar Shemwell 31, also of Owensboro. Both have been charged with three counts of murder and one count of an assault on the 1st degree,” says Officer Andrew Boggess.

The victims have been identified as 43-year-old Jay Sowders, 35-year-old Robert Smith Jr., and 18-year-old Christopher Carie. and 35-year-old Carmen Vanegas who is recovering in the hospital.

Officials confirm three children live in the home where the shooting happened, but thankfully they were in school when the shooting happened.

Police say they believe the victims knew the shooters, but the investigation is far from over.

“It’s still obviously very early in the investigation. There are still search warrants being executed, still, people of interest that we would like to talk to. We do not have another suspect at this point that we have identified, however, like I said it’s very early; lots of evidence to come in so it is entirely possible there could be additional charges either for these two individuals or we could have another person charged subsequent to this investigation.”

To read the initial report on this story today, you can click here.

Comments

comments