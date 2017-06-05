Home Indiana Evansville Two Suspects Arrested after Man Beaten and Robbed in Evansville June 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police arrest two suspects who they say beat and robbed a man inside of his apartment. Officers were called to the 5000 block of Fairmont Avenue on Sunday just before 4:30 p.m. Police arrested 28-year-old Penelope Smothers and 28-year-old Rondre Cook.

Officers say the victim told them a black man and a white women knocked on his door, and when he answered the door, both of them entered the apartment. That’s when he says they started beating him. He said the two took his wallet and cash and ran from the apartment.

A description of the suspects was released shortly after the robbery. An off-duty officer saw them at a neighboring apartment complex, and took them in for questioning.

During the investigation, the stolen wallet and money were recovered.

Cook and Smothers are currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. They are charged with level five felony robbery.

