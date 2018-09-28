Two Suspects Arrested for Deadly Henderson Home Invasion

Two more arrests have been made in a deadly Henderson home invasion that occurred earlier in the month.

DeShawn Perkins and Dezmond Lewis have been arrested and are both facing charges of robbery.

These arrests and charges stem from an incident that occurred on September 19th when police say four men stormed into the home of Zachary Pearson. Police say Pearson and Demarco Bradley, one of the men who charged in, exchanged gun fire. Bradley was killed and Pearson was injured in the incident.

Another suspect, Kalela Minor, was arrested on September 27th and is facing robbery charges.

Perkins and Lewis’ involvement and motive for the robbery has not been released at this time.

Both are being held at Vanderburgh County Jail awaiting extradition.

