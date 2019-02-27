Two Suspects Arrested in Connection With Evansville Murder

Evansville police confirmed two suspects are in custody on federal charges in Georgia who may have links to the murder of Delvin Mitchell.

While they haven’t been formally charged with the homicide, they are considered suspects in the case. The suspects have been identified as Justin Brewer and Amber Brewer. Justin Brewer is the prime suspect.

They were arrested on federal weapons violation in Georgia.

Mitchell was found dead in his car on South Frisse Ave in January. Another shooting took place this morning in the same block. That shooting was non-fatal.

EPD has stated that the two shootings do not believe to be related.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to come forward.

