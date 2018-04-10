44News | Evansville, IN

Two Suspects Arrested in Connection with Evansville Shooting

Two Suspects Arrested in Connection with Evansville Shooting

April 10th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Two men have been arrested after a shooting and robbery in Evansville, that sent another man to the hospital. Gage Sloan, 18, is charged with aggravated battery, robbery with serious injury, and theft of a firearm and Michael Hines, 33, is charged with robbery and possession of K2.

The incident happened just before 10:00 Monday morning on West Columbia Street, near North Second Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim in an alley with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he met two men, later identified as Sloan and Hines, in an alley to sell them a fake Gucci watch. During the transaction, police say the victim was shot and robbed by Sloan who fled in a car driven by a black man, who was later identified as Hines.

Police located Hines and the vehicle involved in the incident around 2:15 yesterday afternoon near Riverside Drive and Lodge Avenue. He was taken into custody.

Sloan was located around 11:00 last night near Fountain Avenue and North Seventh Avenue. He was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

Both men are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Previous Story
Two men have been arrested after a shooting and robbery in Evansville, that sent another man to the hospital. 33-year-old Michael Hines is charged with Robbery, and 18-year-old Gage Sloan is charged with Aggravated Battery, Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and Theft of a Firearm.

The shooting happened around 10:00 Monday morning on West Columbia Street, near N. Second Avenue.

Evansville Police say, the victim was taken to a local hospital, and is still recovering. Police say the victim told them the name of the suspect and that the suspect was accompanied by another man in a vehicle.

Both suspects are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Previous Story
Police Searching For Shooting Suspect After Man Taken To Hospital

Tommy Mason

Tommy Mason

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.