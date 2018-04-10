Home Indiana Evansville Two Suspects Arrested in Connection with Evansville Shooting April 10th, 2018 Tommy Mason Evansville, Indiana

Two men have been arrested after a shooting and robbery in Evansville, that sent another man to the hospital. Gage Sloan, 18, is charged with aggravated battery, robbery with serious injury, and theft of a firearm and Michael Hines, 33, is charged with robbery and possession of K2.

The incident happened just before 10:00 Monday morning on West Columbia Street, near North Second Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim in an alley with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he met two men, later identified as Sloan and Hines, in an alley to sell them a fake Gucci watch. During the transaction, police say the victim was shot and robbed by Sloan who fled in a car driven by a black man, who was later identified as Hines.

Police located Hines and the vehicle involved in the incident around 2:15 yesterday afternoon near Riverside Drive and Lodge Avenue. He was taken into custody.

Sloan was located around 11:00 last night near Fountain Avenue and North Seventh Avenue. He was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

Both men are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

