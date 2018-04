April 23-27 & May 6-17 look good for corn & soybean planting with above normal temperatures & drier conditions. It looks like ALL-OUT SUMMER temperatures May 6-17 with many areas getting to 90. Otherwise, the periods in-between look overall wetter than normal. There will be a tendency for periods of below normal temperatures to be replaced with consistent warmth overall as we move from late April to mid to late May.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



