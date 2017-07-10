44News | Evansville, IN

Two Shoplifting Suspects Arrested After Short Chase with Police

July 10th, 2017 Indiana

Two people are arrested, after officers say they fled from police after stealing items from Walmart on Evansville’s west side. Evansville Police received a call from the store saying a man and woman were stealing items, and that they left in a tan or gold sedan with Illinois plates. When officers saw the vehicle going east on the Lloyd Expressway, the driver fled. Officers eventually arrested Charles More and Crystal Guetta, both from Harrisburg, near the intersection of Walnut and Runnymeade. They were taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on Preliminary Theft charges.

