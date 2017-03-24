Home Kentucky Semi Crash Shuts down All Four Lanes of I69 in Madisonville March 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Two semi trucks crashed causing a chemical leak on I-69 in Hopkins County.

It happened on I-69 near mile marker 104 just west of the Western Kentucky/Pennyrile Interchange.

One of the trucks was hauling anhydrous ammonia. Authorities say it had all been drained, but there was still a little remaining in the truck. There are reportedly three injuries, all from inhaling the anydrous ammonia.

All four lanes are still shut down, but crews plan to open the Northbound lanes first.

Drivers can detour via U.S. 41 between the Earlington Connector and the U.S. 62 Interchange with the Pennyrile Parkway at Nortonville.

Stay with 44News on air and online. We will update you as information becomes available.

