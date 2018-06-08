Home Indiana Accident Involving Two Semis Closes Eastbound Lanes Of I-64 In Warrick County June 8th, 2018 Tommy Mason Indiana

UPDATE 8:23AM: I-64 east of I-69 is closed for an estimated 2 hours.

Eastbound I-64 in Warrick County is closed east of I-69 due to a serious crash involving two semis.

Investigators say, the accident happened around 7:00am, and that one of the semis caught fire.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible. The crash occurred west of Lynnville near the 37 mile marker.

Indiana State Police and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. Stay with 44News for updates.

Comments

comments