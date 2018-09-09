Home Indiana One Rescued From The Newburgh Lock and Dam; Crews Searching For Second Boater September 9th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The search is on for a missing boater and their boat that sank on the Ohio River.

This comes after heavy storms swept through the Tri-State this weekend, which may have contributed to a water rescue in Warrick County. Authorities reported that two men were fishing at the Newburgh Lock and Dam around 2:30 Sunday afternoon when their boat sank. The boat was reportedly pulled into the dam by the water current. One of the boaters were able to put on a life jacket and climbed onto a ledge of the dam. Indiana Conservation Officers, the Yankeetown and Henderson Fire Departments along with several other emergency crews rescued that man by lowering a rope to him and pulling him to safety.

Crews continued searching until night fall for the second person. The names of the men are not being released yet, and officials warn boaters to be cautious. First Assistant Chief for Newburgh Fire Departments explained “So he was fishing, which is not a good idea, especially near rough waters up by the Lock and Dam, there are signs everywhere so we advise everyone not to do that.”

Authorities say the motor of the missing boat failed. The search for the boat and the second person will continue Monday, September 10. Stay with 44News on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

