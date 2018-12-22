Home Indiana Two Pursuits Within Five Minutes in Evansville December 22nd, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office dealt with two car pursuits within five minutes Friday night.

Around 11:50 P.M., officers say a green Ford F150 pick-up truck ran a red light at W. Lloyd Expressway and Rosenberger Avenue. When the deputy tried to stop the car the driver reportedly kept driving. The deputy checked the license plate on the car that was actually reported stolen. During the chase officers say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at several stop signs. Deputies say the truck hit another car on Claremont avenue East of S. Red Bank Road. The chase ended when the driver and the passenger stopped and got out of the car in front of Schnuck’s grocery store. Officers say the driver left the car running, causing the car to crash into a parked brown Buick Lesabre before crashing into a shopping cart return in the parking lot.

The driver identified by the sheriff’s office as Joseph Wayne Tucker allegedly tried to leave the scene by walking into Schnuck’s. Wayne was arrested inside of the store by the Evansville Police Department, and the passenger was also arrested at Schnuck’s.

It turns out the Ford F150 was reported stolen by the Henderson Police Department. HPD says Mr. Tucker allegedly test drove the car four days ago and never returned the car to the owner. The license plate on the car had been reported stolen by EPD in early December.

Tucker is lodged at the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Also, around 11:59 P.M., a deputy was pursuing an earlier pursuit when he tried to stop a reckless driver on W. Lloyd Expressway. The deputy saw a Pontiac G6 sedan hit a curb before over-correcting back into the West bound lanes on the Lloyd. The driver allegedly hit a curb near the Wabash Avenue of Flags almost crashing their car. The officer tried to pull the car over, but says the car continued Westbound for another mile before taking the Corbierre Avenue exit and coming to a stop.

Officers say the driver identified as Lisa Jo Dagley appeared disoriented and unable to understand simple demands. Deputies say she smelled strongly of alcoholic beverages, and failed all standardized field sobriety tests. Authorities say she later refused to submit a breath test at the jail.

Dagley was reportedly abusive towards the confinement officers at the jail and had to be placed in a restraint. She reportedly kicked a confinement officer in the head while being restrained.

She remains in the Vanderburgh County jail on a $3,000 bond.

