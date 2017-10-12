Home Indiana Two Posey County Men Arrested For Alleged Involvement In String Of Burglaries October 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Two Posey County men are behind bars for their alleged involvement in a string of burglaries. The Posey County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the 4600 block of Blackford Road in Mt. Vernon in reference to a burglary in progress.

Deputies say Damian Chism called them to his home where he says two men had broken in, but he detained one of the suspects, 38-year-old William Floyd. Chism told deputies the other man was 53-year-old David Cox.

Authorities took Floyd into custody then went to the town of Oliver, where Cox lives and took him into custody.

Deputies say they found nearly 80 pieces of evidence from several different burglaries they believe Cox had a hand in.

Cox is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of residential entry, five counts of theft, five counts of trespass, and one count of mischief.

Floyd is charged with two counts of burglary two counts of residential entry, three counts of theft, five counts of trespass, and one count of mischief.

Both men are being held in the Posey County Jail on a $30,005 cash bond.

