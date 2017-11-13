Two Places Of Worship Let The Sun Shine In
Two places of worship in Warrick County are going green by installing solar panels.
The Islamic Center of Newburgh is installing a rooftop system, which will include 144 panels.
Baker Chapel Church in Boonville has a little larger project. The church installed a more traditional ground level solar array.
Rectify Solar is the company installing both projects. A company spokesman says changes in the law are making it easier for places like churches to install solar panels. He said both the Islamic Center and Baker Chapel should see a complete return on investment within 15 years. Baker Chapel is the same church hit by the November 6, 2005 tornado.