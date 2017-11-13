Home Indiana Two Places Of Worship Let The Sun Shine In November 13th, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana, Newburgh

Two places of worship in Warrick County are going green by installing solar panels.

The Islamic Center of Newburgh is installing a rooftop system, which will include 144 panels.

Baker Chapel Church in Boonville has a little larger project. The church installed a more traditional ground level solar array.

Rectify Solar is the company installing both projects. A company spokesman says changes in the law are making it easier for places like churches to install solar panels. He said both the Islamic Center and Baker Chapel should see a complete return on investment within 15 years. Baker Chapel is the same church hit by the November 6, 2005 tornado.



Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments