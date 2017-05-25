Two People Taken to the Hospital after Three-Vehicle Crash in Evansville
Authorities say two people are taken to the hospital following a three vehicle accident in Evansville. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway between Red Bank Road and Boehne Camp Road just before 5 a.m. Police say this area will be closed for at least another three hours.
A Lieutenant on the scene said it was a rear end crash involving two semi trucks and a car.
A driver and passenger, trapped in one of the semis, both went to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on their conditions.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
An investigator was sent to the scene to help the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies.
